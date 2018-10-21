Elon Musk trolls 'virgin' Fortnite players, game fights back

2018 just keeps getting weirder. Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk and the online video game Fortnite had a little battle of their own on Twitter on Friday.

Musk started the jabbing by tweeting out what MarketWatch.com said appeared to be an edited screenshot of one of that site's stories, with the headline, "Elon Musk buys Fortnite and deletes it," and a supposed Musk quote reading, "I had to save these kids from eternal virginity."

Cracked Musk in his tweet, "Had to (be) done ur welcome."

Had to been done ur welcome pic.twitter.com/7jT0f9lqIS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2018

But Fortnite's official Twitter account found a way to hit back at the billionaire businessman, grabbing a story saying it would take SpaceX a decade to build a base on Mars.

"A whole decade, @elonmusk? Just build, LOL!" the accompanying tweet read.

Musk had a response to that, too, pointing out that the real world takes more time than the world of Fortnite. "Reality is hard," he wrote.

Reality is hard — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2018

One Fortnite player wrote to Musk, "Excuse me Mr.Musk but I think it's important to me that I actually lost my virginity after playing Fortnite. just sayin."

To which Musk responded, "Online doesn't count."

Online doesn’t count — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2018

The battle of the two titan Twitter accounts drew some bemused reactions from those observing the snark. "Please don't try and be Wendy's," said one Twitter user, referring to the fast-food chain's irreverent Twitter account.

Please don’t try and be Wendy’s. — Autoshot00 (@autoshot00) October 20, 2018

$100 if anyone can create a dope Space X base on Fortnite — Carlos Bojang (@ItsYaBoiCarlos1) October 21, 2018

Fortnite just took a massive "L" — Enrique Johannes (@Enrique09136578) October 21, 2018

Fortnite going to respond with a meme war — Ryan And Qeqry (@RyanAnda13) October 21, 2018

Who gets the mike drop? — Susie Lindau (@SusieLindau) October 20, 2018

What’s up my fellow teens — Sean Aha (@sean_aha) October 20, 2018

Don’t get why fortnite is mocking Elon. At least he sticks to concept. — HeyitsDee! (@HeyItsDeeGamer) October 20, 2018

“HAHAHA Is this what the kids are saying right?” some epic games employees — Tide Pod-chan🏳️‍🌈 (@tidepodchxn) October 20, 2018

This is the worst response in the history of Twitter — make a dub for BBCF please (@kemuri_23) October 20, 2018

