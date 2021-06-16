Early Prime Day video deals: 99-cent streaming subscriptions and more

Rick Broida/CNET

Amazon Prime Day: It's all about the gear, right? Sure, but in addition to deep discounts on physical products like Roku and Fire TV streamers and Echo speakers and smart displays, Prime Day always brings good deals on video as well.

Case in point: Right now Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of various . Among them: 99-cent channel subscriptions.

Specifically, there are over a dozen streaming services -- including AMC Plus, BET Plus, Starz, Showtime and Discovery Plus -- offering subscriptions for just 99 cents a month for the first two months.

After that, you'll start getting billed at each channel's regular price unless you cancel, which you can do easily; there's no contract or anything else forcing you to continue subscribing.

Other early Prime Day video deals include $2 movie rentals and discounted movie purchases. (One standout: Buy .)

So whether you're looking to binge some series on the cheap or just round out your movie library, take a look at Amazon's offerings. All these deals should remain in effect through Prime Day.

