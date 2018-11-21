Screenshot by Megan Wollerton/CNET

If you're looking for the best deal on an iPhone, I say look to last year's models. How about the best deal on an Apple Watch? Same story.

Exhibit A: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Macy's is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm for $199 shipped (plus tax). Until recently, when the Series 4 arrived, that same model would have run you $329. (It's currently $279.)

Granted, several stores (including Best Buy and Target) will match this price starting tomorrow, but do you really want to shop on Turkey Day? And fight crowds (virtual and otherwise)? Macy's jumped the gun on its own Black Friday sale, so if this was on your list, why wait?

If you think you'd prefer the 42mm model, it's on sale as well, again for a best-of-the-year price of $229. (Personal note: For a few years I wore the 42mm Series 1, then switched to the 38mm Series 3. Honestly, I barely notice the size difference. If you're on the fence, I say save yourself the $30.)

If you're not already familiar with this wearable, read CNET's just-updated Apple Watch Series 3 review.

The last time I shared a deal on it (just two months ago), it was $239 for a refurb. Needless to say, $199 for new is a fantastic buy.

Consequently, I'm not sure how long these will last. Grab one while you can! And let me take this opportunity to wish you all a safe, happy and peaceful Thanksgiving. Words can't adequately express how thankful I am for each and every one of you! Enjoy your day tomorrow, and I'll see you back here the day after (because Black Friday, natch -- no rest for the Cheapskate!).

Bonus deal: eBay is once again doing a sitewide discount, though with a bit of a twist this time: Get 15 percent off any purchase (with a few exclusions, and a maximum savings of up to $100) with promo code PICKFAST. What's the twist? The code works only in the eBay mobile app.

One good bet: A4C will have the Nest Secure Home Security Starter Pack for $212 after applying that code (and, again, shopping via the eBay app). It lists for $399!

Bonus deal No. 2: Looking for the ultimate gift for a Star Wars fan? Look no further than Propel's awesome Star Wars drones. They originally sold for $180, but for a limited time, and while supplies last, you can scoop up all three models -- X-Wing, TIE Fighter and Speeder Bike -- for $40 each.

