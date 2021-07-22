EA Play Live: Dead Space remake, Battlefield 2042 Portal mode and more

EA

EA Play Live on Thursday showcased some of the company's games that'll be coming out soon. The big reveal of the show was the return of the sci-fi survival horror game Dead Space.

Hosted by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, also known as Austin Creed, the 45-minute EA Play Live featured new details from upcoming games such as Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends and Lost in Random. It also revealed Grid Legends, a new racing game from Codemaster, and the Dead Space remake.

Here's a rundown of the show.

Grid Legends

EA recently acquired Codemasters, known for its racing games. On Thursday, the developer revealed the next entry in its Grid series, Grid Legends. Coming in 2022, the new title will have a wide range of racing including muscle, stock and F1 cars as well as an integrated story mode featuring motion-captured actors.

Apex Legends Emergence

The next season of Apex Legends, dubbed Emergence, features Seer, the new Legend players can pick for a match. Seer can make use of drones that can gather information during a battle and can stay stealthy if played correctly. Emergence will also bring changes to the game's maps and a ranked Arena mode. The new season starts on Aug. 3

Lost in Random

In the world of Random, a queen kidnapped Odd, and it's up to her sister, Even, to save her. To help Even is Dicey, a living dice who can get powered up to freeze enemies or deal big damage.

Battlefield 2042

DICE's huge 128-player military shooter game is about to go back to the future. Battlefield Portal is a new mode that will let players make their own matches using maps, weapons, vehicles and soldiers from previous Battlefield games, including Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 2042.

Dead Space Remake

EA ended the show by revealing the remake of Dead Space. Motive is handling the game's development and plans to rebuild the 2008 survival horror classic from the ground up. Only a short teaser was shown. The remake will be only for PS5, Xbox Series consoles and PC.

What wasn't shown at EA Play Live was a new Star Wars game and more details on Skate 4. The official EA Star Wars and Skate Twitter accounts tweeted there would be nothing new from either franchise at EA Play.