EA Access is finally available on PS4

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After what seems like an eternity, PlayStation gamers on Wednesday can sign up for EA Access. The subscription service, from gaming giant Electronic Arts, costs $4.99 a month or $29.99 per year.

EA announced back in May that it was finally expanding EA Access support to PlayStation. The service first launched in 2014 for Microsoft's Xbox One console, and then in 2016 for PC. It didn't launch for the PlayStation, however, in part because the company didn't believe it brought "the kind of value PlayStation customers have come to expect."

EA Access membership gets gamers access to a growing catalog of games known as the Vault. Popular games include Titanfall 2, Madden NFL 19, and Battlefield V, according to Gamespot. Members also get a 10% discount on all digital EA games and content and access to the Play First trials, which let gamers play new EA titles prior to their official release.