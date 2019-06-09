E3: Cyberpunk 2077 to star Keanu Reeves, releases April 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 showed up at the E3 2019 Microsoft press conference, and there's a new star of the show: John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.
Reeves showed up on the stage after the premiere of a new Cyberpunk video, which ended with his appearance. He announced the game will release April 16, 2020.
More info to come.
Originally published June 9.
Update, 1:35 p.m. PT: Adds trailer
