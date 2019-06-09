CNET también está disponible en español.

E3: Cyberpunk 2077 to star Keanu Reeves, releases April 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 showed up at the E3 2019  Microsoft press conference, and there's a new star of the show:  John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

Reeves showed up on the stage after the premiere of a new Cyberpunk video, which ended with his appearance. He announced the game will release April 16, 2020. 

More info to come. 

Originally published June 9.
