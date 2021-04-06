E3 2021 goes virtual in June

James Martin/CNET

Last year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, was one of many events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the show will go on, but this time it's going online.

E3 2021 will go virtual June 12-15 organizers, the Entertainment Software Association, said Tuesday. Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media are the publishers committed to showing off their games according to the association.

"For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA. "We are evolving this year's E3 into a more inclusive event but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games."

One notable omission from the list of game companies committed to E3 2021 is Sony. The company skipped E3 2019 and had plannned to skip E3 2020 before it was canceled. Sony has yet to announce if it will produce its own show as it did in previous years.

In February, the ESA confirmed it would change how it did E3 for 2021, but the association has yet to provide plans on what platforms it will use to stream the show. It did say it looks forward to seeing people in person at E3 2022.