E3 2018: Control trailer is full of mind-bending, supernatural madness

Remedy Entertainment, the team behind classic sci-fi horror Alan Wake and time-bending Quantum Break, just showcased its latest game during Sony's E3 press conference. It's called Control and it's a "third person supernatural action-adventure."
The trailer showed an unnamed female protagonist using telekinetic powers, levitation and throwing a truckload of crates at bad guys. No really, a lot of crates.
It looks super slick, with a black and white aesthetic that gave me distinct Alan Wake vibes. It looks like Remedy is taking everything it's learnt and throwing it all together.
The trailer gives us a brief glimpse of what Remedy has in store and the YouTube description reveals a little more.
"After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control."
