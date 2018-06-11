E3 2018: Control trailer is full of mind-bending, supernatural madness

Sony/Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment, the team behind classic sci-fi horror Alan Wake and time-bending Quantum Break, just showcased its latest game during Sony's E3 press conference. It's called Control and it's a "third person supernatural action-adventure."

The trailer showed an unnamed female protagonist using telekinetic powers, levitation and throwing a truckload of crates at bad guys. No really, a lot of crates.

It looks super slick, with a black and white aesthetic that gave me distinct Alan Wake vibes. It looks like Remedy is taking everything it's learnt and throwing it all together.

The trailer gives us a brief glimpse of what Remedy has in store and the YouTube description reveals a little more.

"After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the new Director struggling to regain Control."

E3 2018: Everything you need to know

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview

E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot.

E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb.