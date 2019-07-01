Dr DisRespect apologizes for livestreaming in an E3 public bathroom

Dr DisRespect/YouTube

Famous Twitch gamer Guy "Dr DisRespect" Beahm streamed his way into serious trouble three weeks ago at E3. Doing a livestream broadcast to tens of thousands of viewers from the gaming convention show floor, Beahm at numerous points entered public bathrooms to the clear discomfort of those inside, including a minor. This breach of privacy got him kicked out of E3, and temporarily kicked off Twitch.

On Monday Beahm took to his personal Twitter account -- rather than that of the Dr DisRespect character -- for the first time since November 2017 to offer an apology.

"When we were walking around filming at E3, we clearly weren't thinking about the laws/repercussions of filming in the bathroom because honestly, it wasn't in our mind frame at the time," he said. "We were sort of 'all in' with the Doc livestream experience and capturing the E3 event through the character... we wanted to capture an adventure, unfortunately we took that adventure into the wrongs [sic] areas unaware of the legalities surrounding it. On behalf of the Dr Disrespect brand, I apologize for this."

The streamer, whose Twitch followers number 3.48 million, said that the antics were borne out of trying to stay true to the irreverent Dr DisRespect character during a livestream, noting that it's difficult to "stay authentic" to a "edgy, highly opinionated, cocky" character.

"I'm very lucky to be considered an influential person in this entertainment space. Believe me, I don't take it for granted," he said. "This incident was a step back, but like anything, we learn, become stronger, and move forward. If you follow the brand or myself, I hope you continue to stay with me on this vision."

Beahm's ban from Twitch was lifted last week, meaning his suspension period lasted two weeks. This divided the Twitch community. Some of his fans were happy to see him back, or indignant at the suspension in the first place, while others saw it as a slap on the wrist, easy treatment due to his being one of Twitch's biggest stars.

@drdisrespect Twitch channel has reappeared!!! He's not even live and his chat is popping off! Subs, gifted subs. HOLY FAWK MAN!!! Firm handshakes Champions Club! pic.twitter.com/TL5VNZ0R4Z — Marshall Hayden (@ImMarcoPolo_) June 26, 2019

Yeh Dr.Disrespect walked into a bathroom 4 separate times and recorded it. There were people in the bathroom at the time. Supposedly teens. Twitch game him a 7 day suspension. Proverbial tap on the wrist and a finger wiggle and that's it. He should be gone for a month at least. — Kelorel (@Kelorel) June 12, 2019

Dr DisRespect also noted that it was his very first IRL Stream -- a category of Twitch streaming that seeks to give viewers a look at the lives of gaming streamers outside of gaming.

Not only is it unusual for the 37-year-old to break character, but it's also a marked departure in tone. During the time of his Twitch ban, Beahm posted videos to Dr DisRespect's Twitter account teasing the return of the Doc.