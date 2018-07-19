If you've never watched Doctor Who, you should know the character has a habit of changing faces. From old man, to young man. From young man, to younger man. From wild-eyed, jelly-baby loving traveler with an affinity for absurdly long scarves, to that one Doctor who thought a stalk of celery was a good fashion accessory. For decades, the series has used the titular character's ability to "regenerate" into a new body as an excuse to recast its lead actor. This next season, however, is going to be the Doctor's biggest change ever: from old man to young woman.
We haven't seen much of Jodie Whittaker's take on the Doctor yet -- just her regeneration, at the end of Peter Capaldi's run, as the thirteenth Doctor and a few brief promo shots. Now, at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, we got our first glimpse of the new Doctor's personality. She says everything is new: New worlds. New times. New faces. In light of all that, the new Doctor asks a single question: "Will you be my new best friends?"
Presumably, that question is for Whittaker's co-stars, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole -- who are set to play Graham, Yaz and Ryan, the Doctor's new companions.
The Doctor's face, gender and friends aren't the only thing that's new either. She's also getting a new sonic screwdriver.
The large, curved sonic screwdriver looks almost like a futuristic universal remote control, and wildly different than the device wielded by Capaldi, Matt Smith or David Tennant -- but that's almost fitting. We haven't seen much of the new Doctor Who yet, but it looks like it's taking the series in a completely different direction.
Even so, at least one thing hasn't changed: The Doctor still seems to be a delightfully charming, slightly alien weirdo. And we wouldn't have it any other way.
Here's everything we know about season 11 of Doctor Who so far.
