Disney's new Mulan trailer brings warrior action to life

Disney dropped a new trailer for its live-action remake of Mulan on Thursday, and it's packed with action and fierce imagery. The film, starring Yifei Liu as Mulan, is slated for a March 27, 2020, release in the US and UK.

The film, like its 1998 original animated counterpart, follows the story of a young Chinese woman who disguises herself as a man to fight in the army in her father's place. The remake also stars Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jet Li as The Emperor and Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan.

On Wednesday, Disney shared the official poster for the film, which shows Mulan dressed in red, wielding a sword.

Check out the official poster for Disney’s #Mulan. Tune in tomorrow morning to watch the brand new trailer! pic.twitter.com/OcokPL8Nti — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) December 4, 2019

Disney released a teaser trailer for Mulan in July that shows her being told she must be a "good wife" who is "quiet, composed, graceful, disciplined." Instead, Mulan becomes a fearless soldier. "It is my duty to fight," she says.