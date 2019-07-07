First Mulan trailer for live-action remake blazes with grace, action

Mulan has come to life, and the live-action version of the famed Disney animated film promises plenty of graceful action. A teaser trailer of just over a minute was released on Sunday during the FIFA Women's World Cup match between the US and the Netherlands.

In the teaser, Mulan is told that her role is to stay "quiet, composed, graceful, disciplined," but she surprises everyone by tackling those same qualities in the role of a soldier, not a dutiful wife. "It is my duty to fight," she says.

Liu Yifei stars as Mulan, the young Chinese woman who masquerades as a man so she can join the army in her father's place. The film also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li. New Zealander Niki Caro is directing.

The original animated Mulan came out in 1998 and received positive reviews, earning one Academy Award nomination for the musical score.

Mulan is scheduled to open March 27, 2020, in the US and UK, with no Australia release date yet.