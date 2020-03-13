Disney will pause production of some live films amid coronavirus pandemic

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Walt Disney Studios is stopping production on some live action films due to the coronavirus, the company said Friday.

"While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live action films for a short time. We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible," a Disney spokesman said.

While the spokesman didn't detail which films would be affected, Variety shared a list.

"Disney has announced that production and pre-production on The Last Duel, The Little Mermaid, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Alone, Nightmare Alley, Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk have shut down 'for a short time,'" Variety reported.

The news follows word of myriad cancelations and suspensions of everything from sport events to school closures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Movie releases are also being pushed back. The upcoming James Bond installment No Time to Die, A Quiet Place 2, Disney's Mulan and the latest Fast and the Furious F9 have all been bumped.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, has, as of this writing, killed more than 5,000 people and infected more than 137,000 people.