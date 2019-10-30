Disney Plus will have six Pixar shorts at launch

Disney

Disney Plus will tug at your heartstrings when it launches Nov. 12, with six Pixar shorts. The company revealed them in a Twitter thread early Wednesday, having revealed the streaming service's massive library in a similar manner earlier this month.

The shorts all have pretty simple titles -- Purl, Smash and Grab, Kitbull, Loop, Wind and Loop. They're part of Disney Pixar SparkShorts, an experimental initiative designed to let Pixar employees tell personal stories.

If you're eager for a dose of Pixar, Purl, Smash and Grab and Kitbull were released online earlier this year to promote Disney Plus. You'll have to wait until Nov. 12 for the other three.

