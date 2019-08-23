Disney Plus series WandaVision cast and crew revealed at D23

Marvel

Fans attending D23 got a few more details about what to expect from the WandaVision TV series for Disney Plus.

We already know actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Vision in the upcoming Disney Plus series WandaVision. But at Disney's D23 convention on Friday, fans and press were treated to a new trailer for the series, as well as news on cast and crew during Marvel's presentation.

In addition to Olsen and Bettany returning, actor Teyonah Parris is also in the series playing an older version of Monica Rambeau (the young girl from Captain Marvel). Also joining the series are actress Kat Dennings who will reprise her role as Darcy in Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

Yes, two of those are reprising their @MarvelStudios MCU roles 😬🤭#DisneyPlus #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/zrx5U9nqvQ — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 23, 2019

Actor Randall Park reprises his role as government agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Actress Kathryn Hahn will be playing a "noisy neighbor," but the presentation didn't reveal much else about her character.

The panel also confirmed that Game of Thrones director Matt Shakman will direct the series.

While the series has not started shooting yet, The audience also got a sneak peek of WandaVision with a new teaser trailer that "teams Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany, presents a truly off-kilter interpretation of MCU with a tonal melding of epic Marvel adventure and sitcom," Deadline reported. "It seemed like an episode of The Outer Limits as first glance (and includes an unexpected nod to The Dick Van Dyke Show). Clearly, Marvel is looking for a wide array of genre approaches to the traditional superhero saga and this partisan crowd loved it."

Splices of The Dick Van Dyke Show are cut with looks at sad Wanda and Vision, plus some lovey-dovey moments with the couple. Looks WILD and super off in the best way.



It’ll be “half-classic sitcom, half MCU” epic adventure #DisneyPlus #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/wOvXM0j0sF — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 23, 2019

Interestingly, WandaVision will also tie into the upcoming Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Events that happen in WandaVision will directly tie in with the Doctor Strange film.

WandaVision arrives on Disney Plus in spring 2021.