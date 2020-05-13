Disney has announced that its documentary showcasing the making of animated feature film Frozen 2 will debut on its streaming service next month. All six episodes of Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will be added to Disney Plus on June 26.
The episodes will cover the 11 months before the release of Frozen 2, including the animation from rough draft to final finished product; songs like Show Yourself, Into the Unknown and Some Things Never Change from concept to songwriting to recording by the cast; and behind-the-scenes decisions on what scenes and songs to cut.
It follows chief creative officer and director/writer Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, producer Peter Del Vecho, various Disney Animation artists and technicians and the actors providing the voices behind the main characters: Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Josh Gad as Olaf, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, Sterling K. Brown as Lieutenant Mattias and Evan Rachel Wood as Iduna.
Discuss: Disney Plus series showcasing the making of Frozen 2 will debut June 26
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.