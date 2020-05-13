Disney Plus series showcasing the making of Frozen 2 will debut June 26

Disney

Disney has announced that its documentary showcasing the making of animated feature film Frozen 2 will debut on its streaming service next month. All six episodes of Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will be added to on June 26.

The episodes will cover the 11 months before the release of Frozen 2, including the animation from rough draft to final finished product; songs like Show Yourself, Into the Unknown and Some Things Never Change from concept to songwriting to recording by the cast; and behind-the-scenes decisions on what scenes and songs to cut.

It follows chief creative officer and director/writer Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, producer Peter Del Vecho, various Disney Animation artists and technicians and the actors providing the voices behind the main characters: Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Josh Gad as Olaf, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, Sterling K. Brown as Lieutenant Mattias and Evan Rachel Wood as Iduna.