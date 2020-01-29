Disney Plus reveals two Legends of the Hidden Temple-style reality shows

Sarah Tew/CNET

Two new game shows coming to Disney Plus will bring fantasy realms, fairytale villages and actual European cities to life for teen participants, as the popular streaming service continues to add to its slate of original shows and movies.

The Quest -- a revival of a short-lived ABC fantasy reality series that aired in 2014 -- is a reality competition filmed at a castle outside of Vienna, Austria. Teen participants must use their knowledge from fantasy books, games and movies to compete in the world of Everealm -- a fully-immersive mix of technology, actors, creature design and practical effects, according to a press email.

Another show called The Maze brings five teams consisting of an adult and teen family duo on a journey to solve riddles and unlock clues that guide them through European cities and fairytale villages. Once the teams all reach the final destination, they need to solve an actual maze.

A six-part documentary series from National Geographic called Meet the Chimps will give viewers an inside look at a wildlife sanctuary that is home to more than 300 chimpanzees (Disney promises "unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, 'bromances', tears, tantrums, high jinx and heartbreaks"... is this Meet the Chimps or The Bachelor?). An untitled Pixar series will give an exclusive look into Pixar's SparkShorts short film program.

In December, Disney announced a Star Wars game show is coming to the streaming platform in 2020 as well. The show is aimed at children, and will test the "core Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery," according to Disney. The company didn't say when the other shows are slated to be released on the streaming service, which launched last year.

If all this talk of kid competition shows has you missing Nickelodeon's classic 1990s Legends of the Hidden Temple, never fear -- it's getting its own reboot on upcoming mobile streaming service Quibi, which launches in April.