Best movies on Disney Plus, ranked

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • disney-main2
  • disney-muppets
  • disney-narnia
  • disney-narnia
  • disney-absent-minded
  • disney-peter-pan
  • disney-finding-dory
  • disney-bugs-life
  • disney-monsters-inc
  • disney-lady-and-the-tramp
  • disney-james-and-the-giant-peach
  • disney-avengers-endgame
  • disney-zootopia
  • disney-science-fair
  • disney-iron-man
  • disney-force-awkens
  • disney-moana
  • disney-nightmare-before-christmas
  • disney-empire-strikes-back
  • disney-roger-rabbit
  • disney-20000
  • disney-dalmatians
  • disney-free-solo
  • disney-avatar
  • disney-old-yeller
  • disney-three-caballeros
  • 26-disney-sleeping-beauty
  • disney-cinderella
  • disney-aladdin
  • incredible-journey
  • disney-jane
  • disney-toy-story-2
  • disney-miracle
  • 33-disney-mary-poppins
  • disney-little-mermaid
  • disney-lion-king
  • disney-treasure-island
  • disney-star-wars
  • disney-incredibles
  • 39-disney-finding-nemo
  • disney-bambi
  • disney-toy-story-3
  • disney-inside-out
  • disney-wall-e
  • disney-toy-story
  • disney-snow-white
  • disney-beauty-and-the-beast
  • disney-ratatouille
  • disney-fantasia
  • disney-dumbo
  • disney-pinocchio

What should you watch on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus launched with a library of nearly 500 movies --  from Star Wars to Mary Poppins. Using review-aggregate data from our sister site Metacritic, we've ranked the absolute best films available on the streaming service as of our publication date.  

Read on for the complete guide.

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.   

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment (left and right)Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
1
of 51

21 (tie). The Muppets

This 2011 Jason Segal-hatched reboot, costarring Amy Adams, won an Oscar for Original Song ("Man or Muppet"). NPR's Linda Holmes found it "probably as good a Muppet project as it's possible to make without Jim Henson." 

Metascore: 75 

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 51

21 (tie). The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Tilda Swinton stars as the White Witch in this 2005 rendering of C.S. Lewis' fantasy tale. The Village Voice's J. Hoberman praised the film as "[r]obust, engrossing and surprisingly restrained."

Metascore: 75 

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
3
of 51

21 (tie). Captain America: Civil War

Chris Evans' title hero and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man clash philosophically and physically in this 2016 Marvel Cinematic Universe entry that ScreenDaily called "an exciting, often giddy pop pleasure."

Metascore: 75 

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Motion PicturesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 51

21 (tie). The Absent-Minded Professor

This 1961 live-action family comedy (remade in 1997 as Robin Williams' Flubber) "is a comedy-fantasy of infectious absurdity," Variety judged. 

Metascore: 75 

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:LMPC/Getty ImagesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
5
of 51

20. Peter Pan

This 1953 animated fantasy, featuring the Disney songbook classics "You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!" and "A Pirate's Life," was hailed by the New York Times as a "wholly amusing and engaging piece of work." 

Metascore: 76

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
6
of 51

19 (tie). Finding Dory

This 2016 sequel is the first of 11 Pixar films in our rundown. Empire's Jimi Famurewa hailed it as a "dazzling and technically impressive return to form that delivers a similar high to Finding Nemo without feeling like a retread."

Metascore: 77

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
7
of 51

19 (tie). A Bug's Life

Salon's Janelle Brown wrote that where this 1998 favorite was concerned it  was "impossible not to be utterly blown away by Pixar's animation." 

Metascore: 77

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
8
of 51

18 (tie). Monsters, Inc.

This 2001 Pixar entry about the things that go bump in the night was called "charming," "wildly inventive" and "hilarious" by the LA Weekly's Hazel-Dawn Dumpert. 

Metascore: 78

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
9
of 51

18 (tie). Lady and the Tramp (1955)

According to Metacritic data, you should probably pass on the 2019 Disney Plus live-action remake, and go directly to the lush, 1955 animated version that modern-day outlets, such as Total Film, have praised as a "true classic." 

Metascore: 78

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
10
of 51

18 (tie) James and the Giant Peach

The Miami Herald's Christine Dolen wrote that Roald Dahl would've approved of this "dark but brilliant" 1996 animated take on the author's children's book. 

Metascore: 78

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
11
of 51

18 (tie). Avengers: Endgame

This epic 2019 culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga was as much a hit with critics as audiences. Wrote Original Cin's Karen Gordon: "In a word, it's terrific." 

Metascore: 78

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
12
of 51

18 (tie). Zootopia

Released in 2016, this Oscar-winner for Best Animated Feature was praised by critics for offering fun and food for thought. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Sarah Bryan Miller praised the film as "emotionally rich." 

Metascore: 78

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
13
of 51

17 (tie). Science Fair

This 2018 National Geographic documentary is a look at the high-schoolers who compete at the annual International Science and Engineering Fair. "The adorable nerds featured are as charismatic as they are bright," wrote Danielle White for the Austin Chronicle. 

Metascore: 79 

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:National Geographic Channel/Screenshot by Joal Ryan for CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
14
of 51

17 (tie). Iron Man

This 2008 film, the granddaddy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the third and highest-ranking MCU entry in this list, is "solid gold," per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Carrie Rickey.  

Metascore: 79 

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
15
of 51

16 (tie). Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The first Star Wars film of the Disney era blasts off with old favorites, such as Harrison Ford's Han Solo, and new characters, such as Daisy Ridley's Rey. New York Times critic Manohla Dargis praised the 2015 J.J. Abrams entry as "a film for everyone." 

Metascore: 81

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment/Screenshot by Joal Ryan for CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
16
of 51

16 (tie). Moana

This 2016 seafaring tale, featuring songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, was called a "perfect execution of the Disney formula" by The Verge's Tasha Robinson.  

Metascore: 81

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
17
of 51

15 (tie). The Nightmare Before Christmas

"This beautifully [realized] confection will delight grown-ups of all ages," TimeOut praised of Tim Burton's 1993 Halloween-Christmas mashup. .  

Metascore: 82

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Home VideoDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
18
of 51

15 (tie). Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

The first Star Wars sequel is second to no other. The New Yorker's Pauline Kael judged that the 1980 Irvin Kershner-directed entry "may even have transcended what [George] Lucas had in mind."

Metascore: 82

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty ImagesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
19
of 51

14 (tie). Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Robert Zemekis' landmark 1988 animated/live-action hybrid was singled out by the Los Angeles Times' Sheila Benson as a "dense, satisfying, feverishly inventive … technical marvel." It won three Oscars for editing and effects. 

Metascore: 83

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Buena Vista Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
20
of 51

14 (tie). 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

James Mason and Kirk Douglas head the cast of this colorful 1954 Disney take on the Jules Verne sci-fi classic. TV Guide praised the Oscar-winning "marvelous sets" and "sharp" special effects. 

Metascore: 83 

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty ImagesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
21
of 51

14 (tie). One Hundred and One Dalmatians

In this 1961 adaptation of the same-titled children's book, Disney introduced audiences to its iconic take on Cruella de Vil. Empire's Emma Cochrane praised the film as "remarkably fresh and funny."

Metascore: 83

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
22
of 51

14 (tie). Free Solo

Per the Toronto Globe and Mail's Katherine Laidlaw, this Oscar-winning 2018 documentary about rock-climber Alex Honnold is less about Honnold's El Capitan venture, and more about "passion, discipline and, ultimately, transcendence." 

Metascore: 83

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Television/Screenshot by Joal Ryan for CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
23
of 51

14 (tie). Avatar

James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi behemoth about the blue-hued inhabitants of Pandora won three Oscars, and wowed critics with its spectacle. Raved Slate's Dana Stevens: "... Avatar is stupendously friggin' rad."

Metascore: 83 

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:20th Century Fox Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
24
of 51

13. Old Yeller

This 1957 Disney canine tearjerker is, per Variety, "a careful blending of fun, laughter, love, adventure and tragedy."

Metascore: 84 

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Buena Vista Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
25
of 51

12 (tie). The Three Caballeros

In this 1945 sequel to the short, "Saludos Amigos," Donald Duck and animated friends traverse Latin America, and, along the way, per TV Guide, pull off "one of the most dazzling achievements of the cartoon genre."

Metascore: 85

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Buena Vista Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
26
of 51

12 (tie). Sleeping Beauty (1959)

In 1959, Disney's animated version of the classic fairy tale was a box-office flop. Today the film is recognized as the forerunner to the live-action Maleficent franchise, and, per the Chicago Reader's Dave Kehr, "[the] masterpiece of the Disney Studios' postwar style."  

Metascore: 85 

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
27
of 51

12 (tie). 85 Cinderella (1950)

The Disney standard "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo" made its debut in this 1950 retelling of the age-old fairy tale that Time praised was made anew with "comic verve."

Metascore: 85

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
28
of 51

11. Aladdin (1992)

Per the Washington Post, this Oscar-winning film is a "magic carpet ride" -- a film that allowed Robin Williams to cut loose as the voice of Genie, and introduced audiences to the ballad "A Whole New World." 

Metascore: 86

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Buena Vista Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
29
of 51

10 (tie). The Incredible Journey

Two dogs and cat embark on a, well, incredible journey in this 1963 live-action Disney film that the New York Times' Howard Thompson wrote was "as gentle, warm and lovely a color movie as any pet owner could wish."

Metascore: 87

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Home VideoDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
30
of 51

10 (tie). Jane

The Seattle Times' Moira Macdonald wrote that Jane was "most evocative as a memorable portrait of a woman … [who] helped make the world a better place."

Metascore: 87

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty ImagesDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
31
of 51

9 (tie). Toy Story 2

The first of three Toy Story movies in this rundown, this 1999 sequel is about Buzz Lightyear's mission to rescue an abducted Woody. The film is "funnier, more thoughtful and more grown-up" than its predecessor, judged Salon's Janelle Brown.

Metascore: 88

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
32
of 51

9 (tie). Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

This holiday tale, starring a young Natalie Wood, is not a Disney-made movie, but it's at home in the family-friendly Disney Plus lineup. "It is light, it is charming, it is delightfully funny and completely captivating," praised the New York Daily News' Kate Cameron.

Metascore: 88

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:20th Century Fox Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
33
of 51

9 (tie). Mary Poppins

This 1964 musical about a magical nanny won five Academy Awards, including the Best Actress Oscar for Julie Andrews. TV Guide called the movie "[o]ne of the greatest children's films ever."    

Metascore: 88

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
34
of 51

9 (tie). The Little Mermaid (1989)

The modern Disney renaissance began with this animated fairy-tale rendering that introduced the Oscar-winning "Under the Sea." Chicago Sun-Times critic Roger Ebert recognized it as a film "so creative and so much fun it deserves comparison with the best Disney work of the past."

Metascore: 88

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
35
of 51

9 (tie). The Lion King

According to Metacritic data, this double-Oscar-winning animated tale, called a "mystical, thrilling and breathtaking coming-of-age movie" by the Associated Press' Dolores Barclay, has it all over Disney's 2019 photo-realistic remake.  

Metascore: 88

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
36
of 51

8. Treasure Island (1950)

Disney's 1950 take on the classic Robert Louis Stevenson adventure story was the studio's first live-action feature film. The New York Times called it a "grand and glorious entertainment." 

Metascore: 89

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Buena Vista Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
37
of 51

7 (tie). Star Wars: A New Hope

The first Star Wars movie, hailed back in 1977 by Time's Gerald Clarke as a "grand and glorious film," is the highest-rated Star Wars movie in this rundown. 

Metascore: 90

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Buena Vista Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
38
of 51

7 (tie). The Incredibles

Brad Bird's 2004 animated superhero tale won two Oscars, including Best Animated Feature, and praise from the Washington Post's Jennifer Frey as a movie "full of wonderful little touches."

Metascore: 90

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Buena Vista Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
39
of 51

7 (tie). Finding Nemo

Another Oscar-winning Pixar film, this 2003 fish tale was hailed by Total Film's Neil Smith as the studio's "most effective amalgam of comedy, artistry and emotional pull."

Metascore: 90 

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
40
of 51

6. Bambi

Disney's gentle, if occasionally harrowing, look at woodland creatures is an animated classic: The 1942 film is a tale "full of tenderness, and the characters tickle the heart," per Variety. 

Metascore: 91

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
41
of 51

5. Toy Story 3

This 2010 Oscar-winning Pixar tearjerker is the only sequel in our top 10. "It honestly earns its emotion, moment by painstakingly executed moment," raved the A.V. Club's Tasha Robinson. 

Metascore: 92

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
42
of 51

4. Inside Out

This 2015 Pixar entry, an Oscar-winner for Best Animated Feature, is another heart-tugger about childhood's end. The Seattle Times' Moira Macdonald praised it as a film that "leaves you changed, entertained, nostalgic, dazzled," 

Metascore: 94

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
43
of 51

3 (tie). WALL-E

A lonely robot on a lonely Earth finds love in this 2008 Pixar entry that won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. New York Magazine's David Edelstein raved the film was "one for the ages, a masterpiece to be savored before or after the end of the world."

Metascore: 95

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
44
of 51

3 (tie). Toy Story

Pixar's first feature-length film, released in 1995, was feted with an honorary Oscar. Michael Rechtshaffen of the Hollywood Reporter called it an "instant classic." 

Metascore: 95

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
45
of 51

3 (tie). Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

As Toy Story was the brand-maker for Pixar, Snow White was the brand-maker for Disney. Reflecting on the 1938 film and its impact, critic Roger Ebert wrote that it was the work of genius and that "every animated feature made since owes it something." 

Metascore: 95

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
46
of 51

3 (tie). Beauty and the Beast (1991)

This tuneful double-Oscar-winner is yet another animated Disney film that lords it over its live-action remake with glowing reviews like this one, from the Boston Globe's Jay Carr: "It's an instant classic, in every way the equal of the great Disney animations of the past."

Metascore: 95

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment/Screenshot by Joal Ryan for CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
47
of 51

2 (tie). Ratatouille

This Oscar-winner for Best Animated Feature is the highest-rated Pixar film on this list. The New York Times' A.O. Scott called the 2007 film about a culinary-minded rat a "nearly flawless piece of popular art."

Metascore: 96

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home EntertainmentDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
48
of 51

2 (tie). Fantasia

Walt Disney's ambitious marriage of orchestral music and animation earned two honorary Academy Awards. Praised the Los Angeles Times shortly after the film's 1940 release, "... [I]t is the noblest experiment of a wizard in his bright field of artistry and creativeness."

Metascore: 96

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment/Screenshot by Joal Ryan for CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
49
of 51

2 (tie). Dumbo (1941)

Of the two Dumbo titles available on Disney Plus, this classic Oscar-winner is the one to go with -- and it's not close. In a review of Tim Burton's 2019 live-action remake, the Wall Street Journal's Joe Morgenstern bemoaned that the newer film "created such a downer from [such] a long-beloved source of delight."

Metascore: 96

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment/Screenshot by Joal Ryan for CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
50
of 51

1. Pinocchio (1940)

Per Metacritic data, Disney's take on the classic children's tale is a nearly perfect film -- and the best-available watch on Disney Plus. The film introduced "When You Wish Upon a Star," and prompted the New York Daily News' Kate Cameron to call it "the most enchanting film ever brought to the screen."

Metascore: 99

SIGN UP FOR DISNEY PLUS
Published:Caption:Photo:Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment/Screenshot by Joal Ryan for CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
51
of 51
Now Reading

Best movies on Disney Plus, ranked

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Ford may be developing a new Lincoln electric SUV with Rivian

Ford may be developing a new Lincoln electric SUV with Rivian

by
Best gifts for the mom in your life

Best gifts for the mom in your life

by
Black Friday 2019 Apple Watch and Fitbit deals: The Series 3 is available now for $170 (updated)

Black Friday 2019 Apple Watch and Fitbit deals: The Series 3 is available now for $170 (updated)

by
Audi's RSQ E-Tron returns in the Spies in Disguise short, Lunch Break

Audi's RSQ E-Tron returns in the Spies in Disguise short, Lunch Break

by
You can buy Baby Yoda t-shirts

You can buy Baby Yoda t-shirts

by