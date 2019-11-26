Best movies on Disney Plus, ranked

Published:Caption:Joal RyanPhoto:Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment (left and right)Disclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
21 (tie). The Muppets
This 2011 Jason Segal-hatched reboot, costarring Amy Adams, won an Oscar for Original Song ("Man or Muppet"). NPR's Linda Holmes found it "probably as good a Muppet project as it's possible to make without Jim Henson."
20. Peter Pan
This 1953 animated fantasy, featuring the Disney songbook classics "You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!" and "A Pirate's Life," was hailed by the New York Times as a "wholly amusing and engaging piece of work."
19 (tie). Finding Dory
This 2016 sequel is the first of 11 Pixar films in our rundown. Empire's Jimi Famurewa hailed it as a "dazzling and technically impressive return to form that delivers a similar high to Finding Nemo without feeling like a retread."
18 (tie). Lady and the Tramp (1955)
According to Metacritic data, you should probably pass on the 2019 Disney Plus live-action remake, and go directly to the lush, 1955 animated version that modern-day outlets, such as Total Film, have praised as a "true classic."
18 (tie). Zootopia
Released in 2016, this Oscar-winner for Best Animated Feature was praised by critics for offering fun and food for thought. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Sarah Bryan Miller praised the film as "emotionally rich."
17 (tie). Science Fair
This 2018 National Geographic documentary is a look at the high-schoolers who compete at the annual International Science and Engineering Fair. "The adorable nerds featured are as charismatic as they are bright," wrote Danielle White for the Austin Chronicle.
16 (tie). Star Wars: The Force Awakens
The first Star Wars film of the Disney erablasts off with old favorites, such as Harrison Ford's Han Solo, and new characters, such as Daisy Ridley's Rey. New York Times critic Manohla Dargis praised the 2015 J.J. Abrams entry as "a film for everyone."
14 (tie). Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Robert Zemekis' landmark 1988 animated/live-action hybrid was singled out by the Los Angeles Times' Sheila Benson as a "dense, satisfying, feverishly inventive … technical marvel." It won three Oscars for editing and effects.
14 (tie). Free Solo
Per the Toronto Globe and Mail's Katherine Laidlaw, this Oscar-winning 2018 documentary about rock-climber Alex Honnold is less about Honnold's El Capitan venture, and more about "passion, discipline and, ultimately, transcendence."
14 (tie). Avatar
James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi behemoth about the blue-hued inhabitants of Pandora won three Oscars, and wowed critics with its spectacle. Raved Slate's Dana Stevens: "... Avatar is stupendously friggin' rad."
12 (tie). The Three Caballeros
In this 1945 sequel to the short, "Saludos Amigos," Donald Duck and animated friends traverse Latin America, and, along the way, per TV Guide, pull off "one of the most dazzling achievements of the cartoon genre."
12 (tie). Sleeping Beauty (1959)
In 1959, Disney's animated version of the classic fairy tale was a box-office flop. Today the film is recognized as the forerunner to the live-action Maleficent franchise, and, per the Chicago Reader's Dave Kehr, "[the] masterpiece of the Disney Studios' postwar style."
11. Aladdin (1992)
Per the Washington Post, this Oscar-winning film is a "magic carpet ride" -- a film that allowed Robin Williams to cut loose as the voice of Genie, and introduced audiences to the ballad "A Whole New World."
10 (tie). The Incredible Journey
Two dogs and cat embark on a, well, incredible journey in this 1963 live-action Disney film that the New York Times' Howard Thompson wrote was "as gentle, warm and lovely a color movie as any pet owner could wish."
9 (tie). Toy Story 2
The first of three Toy Story movies in this rundown, this 1999 sequel is about Buzz Lightyear's mission to rescue an abducted Woody. The film is "funnier, more thoughtful and more grown-up" than its predecessor, judged Salon's Janelle Brown.
9 (tie). Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
This holiday tale, starring a young Natalie Wood, is not a Disney-made movie, but it's at home in the family-friendly Disney Plus lineup. "It is light, it is charming, it is delightfully funny and completely captivating," praised the New York Daily News' Kate Cameron.
9 (tie). The Little Mermaid (1989)
The modern Disney renaissance began with this animated fairy-tale rendering that introduced the Oscar-winning "Under the Sea." Chicago Sun-Times critic Roger Ebert recognized it as a film "so creative and so much fun it deserves comparison with the best Disney work of the past."
4. Inside Out
This 2015 Pixar entry, an Oscar-winner for Best Animated Feature, is another heart-tugger about childhood's end. The Seattle Times' Moira Macdonald praised it as a film that "leaves you changed, entertained, nostalgic, dazzled,"
3 (tie). WALL-E
A lonely robot on a lonely Earth finds love in this 2008 Pixar entry that won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. New York Magazine's David Edelstein raved the film was "one for the ages, a masterpiece to be savored before or after the end of the world."
3 (tie). Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
As Toy Story was the brand-maker for Pixar, Snow White was the brand-maker for Disney. Reflecting on the 1938 film and its impact, critic Roger Ebert wrote that it was the work of genius and that "every animated feature made since owes it something."
3 (tie). Beauty and the Beast (1991)
This tuneful double-Oscar-winner is yet another animated Disney film that lords it over its live-action remake with glowing reviews like this one, from the Boston Globe's Jay Carr: "It's an instant classic, in every way the equal of the great Disney animations of the past."
2 (tie). Ratatouille
This Oscar-winner for Best Animated Feature is the highest-rated Pixar film on this list. The New York Times' A.O. Scott called the 2007 film about a culinary-minded rat a "nearly flawless piece of popular art."
2 (tie). Fantasia
Walt Disney's ambitious marriage of orchestral music and animation earned two honorary Academy Awards. Praised the Los Angeles Times shortly after the film's 1940 release, "... [I]t is the noblest experiment of a wizard in his bright field of artistry and creativeness."
2 (tie). Dumbo (1941)
Of the two Dumbo titles available on Disney Plus, this classic Oscar-winner is the one to go with -- and it's not close. In a review of Tim Burton's 2019 live-action remake, the Wall Street Journal's Joe Morgenstern bemoaned that the newer film "created such a downer from [such] a long-beloved source of delight."
1. Pinocchio (1940)
Per Metacritic data, Disney's take on the classic children's tale is a nearly perfect film -- and the best-available watch on Disney Plus. The film introduced "When You Wish Upon a Star," and prompted the New York Daily News' Kate Cameron to call it "the most enchanting film ever brought to the screen."