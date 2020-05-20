CNET también está disponible en español.

Disney Plus June 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming this month

Slim pickings this month, but a few things definitely worth checking out.

Into the Unknown Frozen 2 making of

Kristen Bell records the voice of Anna.

 Disney

Yes, before you ask, it is almost June and time does fly when you're locked up at home in quarantine. With all that being said, time to find out what's coming to Disney Plus next month!

The answer? Not much. Not really. My pick of the month is probably Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2, because the original movie is great. So great, in fact, that my children have watched it roughly 10 times during coronavirus lockdown. Tarzan is also coming out, which is good. A lesser Disney animated movie for sure, but still worth checking out. 

Aside from that it's slim pickings folks.

Movies 

June 12

Artemis Fowl 
Walt & El Grupo 

June 19

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy 

June 26

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief 
Tarzan 
Tarzan II 

TV 

June 5

Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet: Season 1 
America's Greatest Animals 
Chasing the Equinox
Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things: Seasons 1-2 
Secrets of Wild India: Season 1 
The Greeks: Season 1 
Weird but True!: Seasons 1-2 
Wild Hawaii: Season 1 
Women of Impact: Changing the World 

June 12

Mighty Med: Seasons 1-2 
The Liberty Story 
The Story of the Animated Drawing 

June 19

101 Dalmatians: Season 1 
Big Sur: Wild California 
Muppet Babies Play Date: Season 1 
Schoolhouse Rock: Season 1 

June 26

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 
Man in Space 
Mars and Beyond 
Raven's Home: Season 3 

