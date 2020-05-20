Disney Plus June 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming this month

Yes, before you ask, it is almost June and time does fly when you're locked up at home in quarantine. With all that being said, time to find out what's coming to Disney Plus next month!
The answer? Not much. Not really. My pick of the month is probably Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2, because the original movie is great. So great, in fact, that my children have watched it roughly 10 times during coronavirus lockdown. Tarzan is also coming out, which is good. A lesser Disney animated movie for sure, but still worth checking out.
Aside from that it's slim pickings folks.
Movies
June 12
Artemis Fowl
Walt & El Grupo
June 19
Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
June 26
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Tarzan
Tarzan II
TV
June 5
Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet: Season 1
America's Greatest Animals
Chasing the Equinox
Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things: Seasons 1-2
Secrets of Wild India: Season 1
The Greeks: Season 1
Weird but True!: Seasons 1-2
Wild Hawaii: Season 1
Women of Impact: Changing the World
June 12
Mighty Med: Seasons 1-2
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
June 19
101 Dalmatians: Season 1
Big Sur: Wild California
Muppet Babies Play Date: Season 1
Schoolhouse Rock: Season 1
June 26
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
Raven's Home: Season 3
