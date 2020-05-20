Disney Plus June 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming this month

Disney

Yes, before you ask, it is almost June and time does fly when you're locked up at home in quarantine. With all that being said, time to find out what's coming to Disney Plus next month!

The answer? Not much. Not really. My pick of the month is probably Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2, because the original movie is great. So great, in fact, that my children have watched it roughly 10 times during coronavirus lockdown. Tarzan is also coming out, which is good. A lesser Disney animated movie for sure, but still worth checking out.

Aside from that it's slim pickings folks.

Movies

June 12

Artemis Fowl

Walt & El Grupo

June 19

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

June 26

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Tarzan

Tarzan II

TV

June 5

Alaska's Grizzly Gauntlet: Season 1

America's Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things: Seasons 1-2

Secrets of Wild India: Season 1

The Greeks: Season 1

Weird but True!: Seasons 1-2

Wild Hawaii: Season 1

Women of Impact: Changing the World

June 12

Mighty Med: Seasons 1-2

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

June 19

101 Dalmatians: Season 1

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date: Season 1

Schoolhouse Rock: Season 1

June 26

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Raven's Home: Season 3