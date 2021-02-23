Disney Plus

After unveiled the full list of movies and shows coming under its Star brand in January, the app was added to the streaming service in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada on Tuesday. It's basically content from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television that's more adult-friendly, as opposed to all-ages content on the rest of Disney Plus.

The UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland are the European countries that'll get the Star content.

The company also added some new parental controls, so you can stop your kids from wandering in.

Along with the list of familiar movies and shows, Star will have some original content (which is available on Hulu and ABC in the US): teen drama Love, Victor, detective show Big Sky, Justin Roiland animated series Solar Opposites and Marvel show Helstrom.

Also coming are Dopesick, a miniseries starring Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson, several FX series like The Old Man (with Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow), Kate McKinnon's The Dropout and a new show from the Kardashian Jenners.

The selection will be updated regularly, Disney confirmed in a Feb. 17 virtual briefing. Can You Ever Forgive Me, Danny Boyle's The Beach, Gone in 60 Seconds and Taken will be added in March, and every season of The Golden Girls will hit Disney Plus this summer.

On the Marvel front, X-Men: First Class and Logan will be added to the service "within a year," Luke Bradley-Jones, Disney Plus' general manager for the European region, confirmed. Having access to more X-Men movies seems more important than ever, given the events in recent episodes of WandaVision.

All this comes at a cost though -- Disney Plus is getting a price bump in these regions. In the UK, it'll increase from £5.99 to £7.99 per month, or £59.99 to £79.90 per year. Current subscribers will pay the existing price until Aug. 23.

Here's the full list of movies and shows that'll be available at launch, so you can decide it's worth the increased cost. This is the UK lineup, so it might vary slightly by region:

TV shows

According to Jim

Alias

American Dad

Animal Fight Night

Apocalypse World War War I

Apocalypse: The Second World War

Atlanta

Big Sky

Black-Ish

Bloody Tales of Europe

Bloody Tales of the Tower

Bones

Brothers & Sisters

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buried Secrets of WWII

Burn Notice

Castle

Code Black

Cougar Town

Desperate Housewives

Devious Maids

Drugs, Inc

Family Guy

Feud: Bette and Joan

Firefly

Flashforward

The Fosters

The Gifted

Glee

Grey's Anatomy

Helstrom

The Hot Zone

How I Met Your Mother

Inside North Korea's Dynasty

The Killing

LA 92

Lance

Lie to Me

Lost

Love, Victor

Mafia Confidential

Maradona Confidential

Mars

Modern Family

OJ: Made in America

Perception

Prison Break

Raising Hope

Resurrection

Revenge

Rosewood

Scandal

Scream Queens

Scrubs

Sleepy Hollow

Snowfall

Solar Opposites

Sons of Anarchy

The Strain

Terra Nova

Terriers

Trust

Ugly Betty

Ultimate Survival WWII

Valley of the Boom

Witness to Disaster

WWII Bomb Hunters

The X-Files

The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All

24

24: Legacy

The 80s: The Decade That Made Us

9/11 Firehouse

The 90s: The Last Great Decade?

9-1-1

Movies