Beyoncé-Glover duet feels the love as Lion King tickets go on sale

Walt Disney Studios

Just can't wait to be king? You don't have to wait anymore. Tickets for the new, scarily realistic, computer-animated Lion King are on sale. Although the remake of the classic 1994 animated hit doesn't open for nearly a month, major online ticket-selling sites, including Fandango, AMC, Cinemark and Regal, all have tickets available now.

It is time. Advanced tickets available now. #TheLionKing — The Lion King (@disneylionking) June 24, 2019

The film features a star-studded voice cast, including Donald Glover as Simba, the lion cub who must find his way, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as his mate, Nala.

On Sunday, Disney released a video of the two singing short snippets of the classic love song, Can You Feel The Love Tonight? The video has gotten more than 500,000 views in just over one day.

The Lion King opens July 18 in Australia and July 19 in the US and UK.