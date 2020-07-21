Disney launches Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge toy collection at Target

Disney

Disney has launched a new collection of Star Wars toys at Target, this time based on its Disneyland and Walt Disney World Galaxy's Edge theme park areas. The toys include a Millennium Falcon based on the one in Batuu, a Funko Pop R5 droid and a Hasbro version of the DJ in Oga's Cantina. The collection launches on Aug. 30, but now.

Available currently for preorders are the from the new Rise of the Resistance ride and the .

Preorders on the , the , the figurine and even the already sold out just hours after the initial announcement.

You can check back for more stock on Aug. 30.

Although it's not yet listed online, there's also going to be a traveler's guide to Batuu, which Disney says includes a history of the Black Spire Outpost, "recommendations on where to eat and what to do during your planetary trip, as well as insider tips on how to best navigate the local terrain and politics."