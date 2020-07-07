Disney is creating a new show with Colin Kaepernick

Getty

If you're fascinated by the story of ex-San Francisco 49er quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, good news. Kaepernick's life will be chronicled in a documentary series from ESPN films. He'll also work with diverse creatives to produce stories that deal with race and social injustice for a host of Disney properties: Disney Television, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated.

"I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives," Kaepernick said in a statement (via Variety).

"I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing."

The Kaepernick documentary will blend new interviews with unseen archive footage capturing the most recent years of Kaepernick's life, after he took a stance against racism in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem. The next year, after a storm of supportive and critical reactions, Kaepernick became a free agent.

It'll also be interesting to see what stories Kaepernick has a hand in telling when it comes to Pixar, which has been criticized for its primarily white directors.