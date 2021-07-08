Disney fills Encanto trailer with Colombian magic and a Lin-Manuel Miranda song

Disney's next magical animated family film is Encanto, and this is the colorful trailer -- featuring a preview of the film's songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Encanto's release date is Nov. 24, 2021. It tells the story of the Madrigals, a family living in a magical rhythmic house hidden in the mountains of Colombia. The power of this magical place, known as Encanto, bestows each of them with a superpower -- except teenager Mirabel, voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz. Adventure ensues to the tune of new songs by Miranda, the man behind Hamilton and In The Heights.

The trailer features Colombian singer Carlos Vives singing original song "Colombia, Mi Encanto." The voice cast also includes María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.

Encanto is scheduled for theaters, but will presumably stream on Disney Plus fairly soon. Disney's most recent family-friendly cartoon, the delightful Luca from Pixar, is streaming on Disney Plus now.