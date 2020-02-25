Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down suddenly, capping career with Disney Plus' epic launch

Tim O'Brien/Time

Disney's leader Bob Iger has stepped down as CEO, effectively immediately, Disney said Tuesday. Iger -- who spent his entire career at the company and will leave with the legacy of Disney's titanic transition to streaming with Disney Plus capping his tenure -- will remain chairman of the Walt Disney Company until the end of next year, and Disney's head of parks, Bob Chapek, is now CEO.

Iger's tenure of CEO will forever be marked by the launch of its streaming service Disney Plus in his last year leading the company. The launch was a massive endeavor, involving collaboration among every arm of Hollywood's biggest giant and spurred Disney into the $71.3 billion takeover of Fox to stay competitive. In less than three months, Disney Plus signed up 28.6 million subscribers, an unprecedented number in such a short period of time. One media analyst called it "one of the greatest product launches of all time."

"With the successful launch of Disney's direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of 21st Century Fox well under way, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO," Iger said in a statement. "I have the utmost confidence in Bob [Chapek] and look forward to working closely with him over the next 22 months."

For a leadership transition that has been anticipated for years, the announcement Tuesday still came as a shock. Iger has delayed his planned retirement several times, and the process of picking a successor has been marked by some drama, such as one one heir apparent to Iger suddenly resigning in 2016. Though Iger's latest retirement plan was to depart at the end of 2021, Tuesday announcement that Chepak has taken over the reins immediately came as a surprise.

The choice of Iger's successor, however, isn't nearly as shocking. With Chepak, Disney is turning to a veteran who has spent nearly three decades at the company. Tuesday, the board's independent lead director, Susan Arnold, said the board unanimously elected Chepak as CEO after a years-long consideration of both internal and external candidates.

Streaming, however, is one area of the business that Chepak has little experience.

"I share [Bob Iger's] commitment to creative excellence, technological innovation and international expansion, and I will embrace the same strategic pillars going forward," Chepak said Tuesday during a conference call discussing the succession. "We will continue to pursue bold innovation, thoughtful risk taking and the creative storytelling."

During his 15-year tenure as Disney CEO, Iger secured the $7.4 billion acquisition of Pixar from Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 2006, as well as the $4 billion acquisition of Marvel in 2009 and the $4 billion purchase of Star Wars studio Lucasfilm in 2012. Iger was named Time's business person of the year for 2019.

Chapek previously served as chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and has worked at the company for 27 years. Iger said Chapek "has led with integrity and conviction, always respecting Disney's rich legacy while at the same time taking smart, innovative risks for the future."

"Bob Iger has built Disney into the most admired and successful media and entertainment company," Chapek said in a statement. "I will continue to embrace these same strategic pillars going forward. Everything we have achieved thus far serves as a solid foundation for further creative storytelling, bold innovation and thoughtful risk-taking."