Disney Bedtime Hotline lets Yoda, Spider-Man wish you sweet dreams

Lucasfilm

Sometimes all you need to drift off to sleep is a sweet goodnight wish from your favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters. Call the Disney Bedtime Hotline toll free at 1-877-7-MICKEY for an automated voice directory that lets you choose which character you want to wish you sweet dreams.

The service is geared toward children, but hearing from Yoda, Spider-Man and even Mickey can also be relaxing for those of us adults battling insomnia. "Feel the Force surround you," Yoda's bedtime message says in his signature backwards speak. "Like a blanket, it is. In your dreams, other people you will see."

Spider-Man's message talks about his crazy day catching criminals, putting out fires and rescuing a cat from a tree. And how he needs to get some sleep after his tiring day. Mickey Mouse talks about his day, which was a lot less criminal-driven than Spider-Man. Think picnics and dog walks.

Other characters that will tell you goodnight include Woody from Toy Story, Aladdin's Princess Jasmine, and Elsa and Anna from Frozen.

Disney's Bedtime Hotline is available from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30.

The hotline is also promoting a new line of Disney sleep products, including an adventure subscription box that includes a story book, pajamas, stickers and a Disney toy.