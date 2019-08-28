CNET también está disponible en español.

Disney's classic '90s Disney Aladdin and Lion King games are apparently being remastered

I just can't wait to be in a whole new world with the SNES and Sega Genesis platforming classics.

If you're nostalgic for the '90s platforming adventures of The Lion King and Aladdin, you're reportedly in for a treat.

With the Aladdin and The Lion King remakes making more than $1 billion at the box office, it's seemingly time to remaster the '90s SNES and Sega Genesis adaptations of the animated movies. A GameStop presentation revealed that updated versions of the games will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this fall, Gematsu reported.

Neither Gamestop, Nintendo, Sony nor Microsoft immediately responded to requests for comment.

