Dinosaur Fossils Lego set lets you unearth your inner paleontologist

Lego

Lego on Wednesday unveiled a new Dinosaur Fossils set, which lets budding paleontologist build their own brick-based museum display. The set contains 910 pieces and lets you build three dinosaur skeleton models, a T. rex, a Triceratops and a Pteranodon (which is technically a pterosaur). Each of the models is posable, Lego said, and they come with display stands so you can set them up in ferocious poses.

The set comes from the company's Lego Ideas platform, which lets fans come up with their own ideas for Lego sets and then take them to a public vote to lobby for them to be made. The Dinosaur Fossils set was designed by Jonathan Brunn, a graphic and web designer in France.

"When I was little, my passion for dinosaurs was almost obsessional," Brunn said in a release. "Dinosaurs were the most incredible thing ever for me, so I made this project to please my inner child! I would have loved it as a kid, and I think every kid who loves dinosaurs and science would agree with me."

In addition to the fossil models, the set also comes with a paleontologist minifig with a buildable crate, as well as a dinosaur egg, bone, hat and book pieces.

The Dinosaur Fossils set costs $59.99 (about £46 and AU$88) and will be available in stores and online on Nov. 1.