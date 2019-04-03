Dictionary.com inches closer to explaining the enigma of Gen Z’s vocabulary

JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images

You can now back your use of words like "thirst trap" and "shitpost" with a dictionary entry.

Dictionary.com added more than 300 new words on Wednesday, including a few tech-related phrases like "textlationship" (when people text a lot but don't really interact in person) and "keyboard warrior" (someone who shares opinionated content online in an aggressive or abusive way, typically without revealing who they are).

The dictionary site also added "thirst trap," which it defines as "a social media post, especially a selfie or other photo, intended to elicit sexual attention, appreciation of one's attractiveness, or other positive feedback." The site also defines "shitpost" as when someone posts "off-topic, false, or offensive contributions to an online forum with the intent to derail the discussion or provoke other participants."

It's not rare for a dictionary site to adopt tech-related lingo, especially as digital interactions play a bigger role in our lives. Last year, Merriam-Webster added "cryptocurrency," "blockchain" and "initial coin offering" to its site. And in 2017, it created entries for words like "internet of things," "troll" and "ransomware."

So the next time you're scrambling to understand a vague internet reference, you can just turn to a digital dictionary. Just like the cool kids would do.