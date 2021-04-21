Diablo Immortal closed alpha starts tonight

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo Immortal, the mobile entry for the franchise developed by Blizzard Entertainment, will have another closed alpha test starting Wednesday. The bad news is that it's only for Australian Android users.

The Diablo Immortal closed alpha starts Wednesday, April 21, at 5 p.m. PT and will include much more content than the short test in December. Players can try out the new Crusader class, participate in a raid and compete in player-vs-player battles. Unfortunately, Blizzard limited the test to a couple of thousand Australian Android users who can sign up to pre-register at the official Diablo Immortal site.

"Mobile game development can often benefit from multiple rounds of public testing," the company said in an FAQ. "By holding this limited closed alpha in a smaller region, we'll be able to take in valuable server stability and client performance data, as well as critical gameplay feedback, to ensure that Diablo Immortal feels like a great experience before going wider in the future."

The closed alpha will last for several weeks and introduce a slew of new content for the game. The Crusader is one of the new classes along with the Demon Hunter. She's a mix of a caster and melee class that works best in the mid-range. Players will also be able to select the Wizard, Barbarian and Monk during this test, while the Necromancer will come during another test.

Two zones are in the closed alpha including Mount Zavain and the Frozen Tundra, with players having a level cap of 55. Those who want to change things up can jump into the Battleground, which is an 8 vs. 8 match with players fighting for rewards. There's also the Cycle of Strife that pits the Immortals versus the Shadows who fight for loot and the Eternal Crown. Blizzard also added a 48-player raid for those who want some of the best equipment in the game.

Diablo Immortal is set to release sometime in 2021 for Android and iOS devices.