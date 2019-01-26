Get ready for Pika-Two: Detective Pikachu movie sequel on the way

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET

Before the Detective Pikachu movie starring Ryan Reynolds hits theaters in May, there's already news of a sequel in the works.

Legendary has announced a sequel to its mixed live-action and animated Pokemon-based movie.

22 Jump Street screenwriter Oren Uziel is slated to pen the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. No other details on the sequel have been revealed.

In the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie, Reynolds plays a Pikachu with a Sherlock Holmes detective cap.

Considering people can only hear Pikachu say "pika pika" when he tries to speak, this live-action universe where Pokemon and humans live together will be an interesting one.

Alongside Reynolds, actor Justice Smith stars as Tim Goodman, a young man in search of his missing father. He teams up with the fuzzy yellow Pokemon for the investigation.

Detective Pikachu is a spinoff from the Pokemon gaming franchise, which includes the Detective Pikachu game.

Directed by Goosebumps director Rob Letterman, Detective Pikachu is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on May 10, 2019.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

Knowing your visual effects lingo: From compositing to previz, understand the latest filmmaking terms with this handy glossary of visual effects jargon.