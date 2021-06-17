Juneteenth set to become federal holiday Loki's hidden detail in credits Ant-Man 3 Best early Prime Day deals 12 big Prime Day deals IRS child tax credit portal opens

Destiny Toaster is the holiday gift for the Guardian in your life

Start your morning off right.

destinytoaster

Another appliance for the gamer's kitchen.

 Bungie

Destiny fans can show off their love for the game in the kitchen. Developer Bungie added a Destiny Toaster to its store Thursday, and yes, it does come with in-game content. 

The Destiny Toaster comes by way of the game's community. Last June, Bungie held a charity livestream for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and told the game's fanbase that if donations reached $777,777.77, they'd make a Destiny Toaster, according to the item's description. The community ended up raising more than $800,000. 

A unique feature of the Destiny Toaster is the logo being burnt into each slice of toast. 

Eat your sandwich like a true Destiny fan.

 Bungie

The Destiny Toaster costs $85 and is scheduled to ship sometime this December or in January of next year. It comes with a free sandwich holder, and those who preorder the toaster will receive the Destiny 2 in-game emblem Burnt Edges.