Destiny Toaster is the holiday gift for the Guardian in your life

Bungie

Destiny fans can show off their love for the game in the kitchen. Developer Bungie added a Destiny Toaster to its store Thursday, and yes, it does come with in-game content.

The Destiny Toaster comes by way of the game's community. Last June, Bungie held a charity livestream for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and told the game's fanbase that if donations reached $777,777.77, they'd make a Destiny Toaster, according to the item's description. The community ended up raising more than $800,000.

Get that bread, Guardian.

The Destiny Toaster is now available for pre-order on the Bungie Store.



🍞https://t.co/PkT7JDH9S7 pic.twitter.com/qQOashWywT — Bungie Store (@BungieStore) June 17, 2021

A unique feature of the Destiny Toaster is the logo being burnt into each slice of toast.

The Destiny Toaster costs $85 and is scheduled to ship sometime this December or in January of next year. It comes with a free sandwich holder, and those who preorder the toaster will receive the Destiny 2 in-game emblem Burnt Edges.