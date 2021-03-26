Defeat the Creature in the Well, a free pinball-inspired puzzle game from Epic

Epic Games

Love pinball, dungeon crawlers and robots? Then keep reading. If you're a gamer or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you may know that gives away a free game every week. Each Thursday brings a new surprise treat, with past weeks featuring gems like GTA 5, Rage 2, Hitman and Watch Dogs 2. , a $15 value.

Imagine a world in which you're a robot on a mission, and to get to your goal, you need to invade a lair ruled by a mysterious, barely seen Creature. You don't do battle with Creature itself, but instead need to hack and slash your way through a maze of pinball game-like puzzles that have been laid out for you.

The developer calls the game a "pinbrawler," an ode to the intricate pinball-like game mechanics that have been overlaid on a traditional dungeon adventure. You need to defeat the various puzzles with well-timed and well-angled shots, as well as avoid a variety of threats like lasers and canons gunning for you. Want to know more? Read the full review of Creature in the Well from our friends at GameSpot.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just claim your free game -- it's yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to. You can claim your free game anytime between now and the morning of April 1.

