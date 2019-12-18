Decorate your Christmas tree with Baby Yoda

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Deck the halls this year in Star Wars style with a Baby Yoda bauble. The Mandalorian director Jon Favreau has shared a craft tutorial for a Baby Yoda ornament. It depicts The Child resting in a pod that looks a bit like a manger.

"Here's a craft project from The Mandalorian that one of our artists put together for you," Favreau tweeted over the weekend. "Get your scissors and tape. Happy Holidays."

Here’s a craft project from #TheMandalorian that one of our artists put together for you. Get your scissors and tape. #HappyHolidays @LandisFields pic.twitter.com/Tks8zUk1fx — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 14, 2019

Fans printed out the design and shared the results on social media.

"With a lot of careful concentration,fiddly effort and glue sticked fingers I'm so chuffed I made this The Mandalorian The Child," user Angela Pitcher tweeted. "Thank you for posting the printout, Jon Favreau."

"I'd like to thank The Mandalorian Adoption Agency for helping bring our son home for the holidays," user BerzerkerRage tweeted. "Many blessings upon you."

Thank you for posting the printout @Jon_Favreau our tree will be 💚💚💚 now🎄Merry Christmas!!! pic.twitter.com/5gY8d1bYLh — Angela Pitcher (@AngelPitch70) December 15, 2019

I’d like to thank The Mandalorian Adoption Agency for helping bring our son home for the holidays. Many blessings upon you pic.twitter.com/w0MyEBZcdG — 𝘽𝙚𝙧𝙯𝙚𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BerzerkerRage) December 14, 2019

And now my Xmas tree this year is complete. Thank you. 😁 pic.twitter.com/qvLyxnUYTc — kevin ng (@kampui) December 15, 2019

Its amazing! And will be on my tree once fully dried! pic.twitter.com/izMpmxWfly — Dan Ghile (@Aquatic_Dan) December 15, 2019

God bless us, every one. pic.twitter.com/NQnGSHHHmw — Wes. I have spoken. (@WesKinetic) December 14, 2019

All set for the holidays pic.twitter.com/FL3Vz6KWcv — Admiral AckShar (@shar_casm) December 14, 2019

If you still haven't experienced the magic that is Baby Yoda, you can catch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.