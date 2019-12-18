CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker review That first time James Bond wasn't Sean Connery, here's how it went down Baby Yoda in Star Wars? Nest Wifi Ad Astra's science Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Decorate your Christmas tree with Baby Yoda

The Mandalorian director Jon Favreau shares an easy DIY ornament.

Listen
- 00:50
babyyoda2

Nicknamed Baby Yoda, this creature is a cutie.

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Deck the halls this year in Star Wars style with a Baby Yoda bauble. The Mandalorian director Jon Favreau has shared a craft tutorial for a Baby Yoda ornament. It depicts The Child resting in a pod that looks a bit like a manger.

"Here's a craft project from The Mandalorian that one of our artists put together for you," Favreau tweeted over the weekend.  "Get your scissors and tape. Happy Holidays."

Fans printed out the design and shared the results on social media. 

"With a lot of careful concentration,fiddly effort and glue sticked fingers I'm so chuffed I made this The Mandalorian The Child," user Angela Pitcher tweeted. "Thank you for posting the printout, Jon Favreau."

"I'd like to thank The Mandalorian Adoption Agency for helping bring our son home for the holidays," user BerzerkerRage tweeted. "Many blessings upon you."

If you still haven't experienced the magic that is Baby Yoda, you can catch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus