Deck the halls this year in Star Wars style with a Baby Yoda bauble. The Mandalorian director Jon Favreau has shared a craft tutorial for a Baby Yoda ornament. It depicts The Child resting in a pod that looks a bit like a manger.
"Here's a craft project from The Mandalorian that one of our artists put together for you," Favreau tweeted over the weekend. "Get your scissors and tape. Happy Holidays."
Fans printed out the design and shared the results on social media.
"With a lot of careful concentration,fiddly effort and glue sticked fingers I'm so chuffed I made this The Mandalorian The Child," user Angela Pitcher tweeted. "Thank you for posting the printout, Jon Favreau."
"I'd like to thank The Mandalorian Adoption Agency for helping bring our son home for the holidays," user BerzerkerRage tweeted. "Many blessings upon you."
If you still haven't experienced the magic that is Baby Yoda, you can catch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.
Discuss: Decorate your Christmas tree with Baby Yoda
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.