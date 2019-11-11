Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Death Stranding may have divided opinion, but its director is unquestionably a social media superstar. Hideo Kojima was recognized as the most followed video game director on Twitter and Instagram by Guinness World Records on Saturday, a day after his PS4 exclusive hit shelves.

Kojima, who became famous for creating the Metal Gear Solid games, has 2.8 million followers on his English Twitter account and 923,000 on Instagram. The award only says that Kojima has 888,000 Instagram followers, suggesting that it's had a jump in popularity since the Guinness was verified the number on Nov. 8.

Game creator Hideo Kojima (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) is now a record holder for:

✅ Most followers on Twitter for a video game director



✅ Most followers on Instagram for a video game director#DeathStranding#WorldStrandTour2019 pic.twitter.com/dywSzoNwlE — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) November 10, 2019

His Japanese Twitter has 813,500 followers, but Guinness didn't include that number -- its criteria only focused on a single account on each platform. The award is also specific to his role as a director, since Minecraft creator Markus 'Notch' Persson has 3.7 million followers.

If you already follow Kojima on either platform, you'll know that he typically talks about movies he's seen and Blu-rays he's picked up, or the food he's been eating. Lately, he's focused on retweeting praise and fan art for Death Stranding or sharing shots of famous visitors to his studio.

Death Stranding is the legendary director's first game since his intense 2015 split from Metal Gear Solid publisher Konami (and his first non-Metal Gear Solid game since 1994's Policenauts), so he's been in promotion overdrive for it.

First published at 4:28 a.m. PT.

Updated at 4:57 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.