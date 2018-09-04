DC Universe's Titans will debut at New York Comic Con

Morgan Little / CNET

Titans, the first original drama for the DC Universe streaming service, will have its world premiere on Oct. 3 during New York Comic Con 2018, Warner Bros. announced Tuesday. This screening will come ahead of the show's Oct. 12 debut on the streaming service.

The show's first trailer debuted during San Diego Comic-Con in July, featuring the beginning of a team made up of Robin aka Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), Starfire (Anna Diop), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Dove (Minka Kelly). The premiere screening will also include a Q&A session with the cast and the show's executive producers.

And if there was any doubt that the show aims to be a darker, grittier take on the team than seen in the kid-friendly Teen Titans Go!, it's Robin's quote of "F--- Batman" that's seen during the trailer.

Titans will be the first of several original shows streaming on the DC Universe service, which launches on Sept. 15 for $8 a month or $75 for a year (plus three additional months as a preorder bonus). The service will launch with a mix of DC movies, TV shows and comic books from throughout the DC Entertainment catalog, along with exclusive offers for toys.

Other original shows set for the DC Universe service include Young Justice: Outsiders, Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol and Stargirl.