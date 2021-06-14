DC stopped Batman from performing oral sex on Catwoman

Warner Bros.

R-rated animated series Harley Quinn features gore, gallows humor and other adult elements that allow it to make the most of its censor-free home on the DC Universe streaming service. That is, until a recent Variety interview with co-creators and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealed there's one place no DC superhero will go.

"...in this third season of 'Harley' [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman," Halpern said. "And DC was like, 'You can't do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They're like, 'Heroes don't do that.'"

Halpern discovered the main reason why the comic book giant won't let Batman perform oral sex on Catwoman.

"So, we said, 'Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it's that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It's hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'"

The animated series beginning in 2019 follows the misadventures of Harley Quinn and fellow villain Poison Ivy, after Harley realizes her boyfriend Joker doesn't love her and breaks up with him.

Social media response to the pushback has raised eyebrows.

"Thank you DC for making this Batman moment possible," one tweeted.

thank you DC for making this Batman moment possible pic.twitter.com/DD6jvTPtVb — ML Kejera (@KejeraL) June 14, 2021

The story has also led to more stories re Batman's love life resurfacing.

"The recent news story that Batman is not allowed to go down on Catwoman has led me to discover this delightful story of Adam West (The 1960s Batman) and Frank Gorshin getting kicked out of a Hollywood orgy because they wouldn't break character," one wrote.

The recent news story that Batman is not allowed to go down on Catwoman has led me to discover this delightful story of Adam West (The 1960s Batman) and Frank Gorshin getting kicked out of a Hollywood orgy because they wouldn’t break character pic.twitter.com/XfjO44KDG7 — Amanda Wong 王慧婷 (@amandawtwong) June 14, 2021

Even comic book writers have chimed in.

"There was also a little pushback when we did the Green Arrow/Black Canary oral sex scenes in my run with @philhester and @andeparks 20 years ago. But my point to @DCComics editorial was 'Oliver Queen just knows how to make the ladies Quiver. Especially when he hits the bullseye,'" wrote Kevin Smith.

There was also a little pushback when we did the Green Arrow/Black Canary oral sex scenes in my run with @philhester and @andeparks 20 years ago. But my point to @DCComics editorial was “Oliver Queen just knows how to make the ladies Quiver. Especially when he hits the bullseye.” https://t.co/wXwt93z2kP pic.twitter.com/mXZDTJUg4A — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 14, 2021

"*Checks why Batman is trending* *Goes back to writing Nightwing, possibly a more... giving hero,*" DC Comics writer Tom Taylor wrote.

*Checks why Batman is trending*

*Goes back to writing Nightwing, possibly a more... giving hero.* pic.twitter.com/U7HxaQj1lv — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) June 14, 2021

Scroll down for more tongue-in-cheek reactions.

"Red Hood does what Batman can't" has a whole different meaning now. pic.twitter.com/kdoOKkgd8Y — Ashley💖|TheBatFamily 🦇 (@TheBat_Family) June 14, 2021

Why would Batman’s whole bottom face be open if he didn’t do oral, ridiculous — rb (@RheaButcher) June 14, 2021

Batman Begins but none of his ladies finish — Malik 🎤 (@Malik4Play) June 14, 2021