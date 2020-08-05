DC FanDome trailer builds Superman hype for virtual event

If John Williams' Superman March doesn't get you excited, nothing will. Warner Bros. dropped a teaser trailer for DC FanDome on Wednesday, ahead of the Saturday, Aug. 22 virtual event.

The trailer doesn't appear to show much beyond a previously seen shot of Darkseid from Justice's League's upcoming Snyder Cut and Mortal Kombat 11's Baraka dressed like Batman villain Killer Croc -- this skin is currently available, but it's hinting at more content coming to the fighting game).

Seeing the DC logo spinning like the Daily Planet symbol is also pretty cool. A bunch of people walk into a virtual arena, presumably happy that they didn't have to wait in line for five hours.

DC FanDome is a free 24-hour virtual convention for fans of the DC superhero comics, movies, games and TV series. It'll host panels and reveal upcoming content, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

The cast and creators of movies and shows like Wonder Woman 1984, Aquaman, Batwoman, The Batman, Harley Quinn, The Flash, Supergirl and Superman and Lois will also take part. The Snyder Cut, which is coming to HBO Max next year, is getting its own panel.

With the usual fan conventions all cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, companies are using online events to get people hyped. Last month, San Diego Comic-Con had a free digital event, but Variety reported that tweets mentioning it were down 95% from 2019's live convention.