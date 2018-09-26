Dark Phoenix trailer sets the X-men alight

After months of reshuffled release dates for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, we finally have a trailer to pore over. And it does not disappoint.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, coming to theaters Feb. 14, 2019, will follow Jean Grey as she hones her increasingly dangerous mutant powers. Her fellow X-Men will have to decide whether to save her from the Phoenix, her dark alternate personality, or protect the humans she threatens.

The new trailer shows Jean Grey as a young girl scared and trying to figure out what's wrong with her. Professor X, played by the brilliant James McAvoy, really hit me with a tearjerker line: "Jean, you are not broken." The rest of the trailer features the X-Men tearing into Professor X for something he did. And Magneto gives us the classic "Charles..." line. Color me intrigued.

And good news for fans of the comic book story line: THR reports that "Dark Phoenix will revisit a classic comic book storyline that saw Jean Grey become the host for the Phoenix Force."

Jean Grey, who's as complicated as it gets for superheroes, will be played by Sansa -- I mean, Sophie Turner, of Game of Thrones fame.

Joining Turner in the film directed by Simon Kinberg will be Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hoult and Evan Peters reprising their X-Men roles for the latest entry to the series. Jessica Chastain reportedly joins as a mysterious shape-shifter.

We got a little preview before the new trailer debuted on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS Wednesday. (Disclosure: CNET is a division of CBS.) That involved a poster of Jean Grey with snippets of dialogue that sounded like Professor X and Mystique arguing about what Xavier did to Jean, then Beast blaming Xavier for what happened, and Magneto accusing someone, possibly Jean, for being evil.

Dark Phoenix is the first installment in the newest X-Men trilogy, and the 12th installment in the X-Men film series. The second in this X-Men trilogy is The New Mutants, expected Aug. 2, 2019. And with Maisie Williams joining the X-Men cast, Sansa and Arya will be reunited once again.

