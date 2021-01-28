Dandara: Trials of Fear is a $15 game that's free this week from Epic

Epic Games

If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you already know that gives away a free game every Thursday. Each week is a new treat, with past weeks dispensing such gems as GTA 5, Borderlands 2, Hitman and Watch Dogs 2. This week. Epic has queued up a Metroid-inspired platformer called Dandara: Trials of Fear. The sequel to Dandara, for the taking.

If you're a fan of Metroidvania games but looking for something a little different, this might be right up your alley -- there's scant walking or running in this title, which instead leans into jumping as your primary movement mechanic. You'll defy gravity as you jump across floors, walls and ceilings, and discover the mysteries and secrets hidden throughout the world as you meet its diverse array of characters.

Our friends at GameSpot didn't review Trials of Fear, but did look at the original Dandara and gave the game a 7, commenting "There have been so many Metroid-inspired games that it's almost impossible to stand out. Dandara's unique movement abilities ensure that it's at least significantly different from its peers. But the same reason that Dandara is so unique is also its biggest setback. The sense of mastery never quite comes, resulting in a game that flashes its potential in one scene only to undermine that thrill soon afterward. Even with its occasional stumbles, though, Dandara offers enough excitement and beauty to push you onward." Read the full GameSpot review for more details.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free game -- yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

