Cyberpunk 2077 developer offers refunds to people unhappy with the game

CD Project Red

CD Projekt Red on Monday apologized to gamers who were unhappy with the performance of the highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 and offered refunds to people who don't want to wait for the game developer to make fixes.

"First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase," CD Projekt Red said in a message posted on its website and on Twitter. "We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One."

Cyberpunk 2077 launched earlier this month after years of anticipation, offering a complex game with a gigantic open world to explore in Night City. Though players quickly began reporting bugs and other issues, especially on the PS4 and Xbox One platforms, the game has already broken records.

CD Projekt Red on Monday said the first round of updates to address bugs, crashes and other issues has already been released, with more coming within the next seven days. The company said it also plans to release two large patches, one in January and one in February, to "fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles."

For people who don't want to wait for fixes and updates, CD Projekt Red is offering refunds for the $60 game. People who purchased digital copies should use the PlayStation or Xbox store refund process, said CD Projekt Red. For physical copies, people should try to get a refund at the store where they bought the game or, if that fails, reach out to CD Projekt Red directly.