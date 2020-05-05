Cut your own hair with this $55 haircut kit because we don't leave home anymore

Conair

I never thought I'd be writing about a haircut kit, much less debating with myself if I should buy one, but these are strange times. I haven't had a haircut in two months, and fellow Cheapskate Rick recently asked Twitter if he should cut his own hair or continue to look increasingly disreputable. If you already own some sort of haircut kit, consider yourself lucky, because you at least have the option. For everyone else, such razor-and-comb combos (along with paper towels and baking yeast) have gotten expensive or hard to find. I can help. Right now, you can get the when you apply discount code CNETHCUT at checkout.

That's $15 off the regular price of $70 at both Daily Steals and Amazon, so this is a genuinely good deal here in lockdown city. The kit includes 23 tools, including 10 guide-comb attachments ranging in size from 1/8-inch to one inch, a barber cape, neck brush, combs, scissors, blade guard and cleaning brush and oil. It all fits in a storage case.

I'll be honest: I've never used a haircutting kit and I don't know exactly what to look for in a product like this. But this one has 3.9 stars out of 71 reviews on Amazon right now, and while a few users complained about a cheap or lightweight feel, most reviewers agreed it did, in fact, serviceably cut hair. So if you're looking for a way to do just that without breaking the bank or waiting till August, consider this kit -- and let me know in the comments if you'd consider cutting your hair at home, or if you're going to wait it out until hair salons and barbershops open up again.

