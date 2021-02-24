Cut your own hair with this $32 haircut kit because we never leave home anymore

Limural

I never imagined I'd ever be writing about a haircut kit, much less debating with myself if I should buy one (spoiler alert: I did), but these are strange times. The first time I posted a deal about barber clippers I hadn't had a haircut in two months. As the months went by, my appearance started to increasingly track toward "bass player in 1968 psychedelic band," rendering some kind of DIY haircut essential. At the time, here in Los Angeles all barbershops and hair stylists were closed, and these kinds of clipper kits were off-the-chart expensive -- finding one for even $75 was a bargain. Thankfully, prices have settled and right now you can get a when you click the product page coupon code and also apply discount code RRNISWYG at checkout.

That's about $17 off the regular price of $49 and is the lowest we've ever seen this model sell for. The kit includes the wireless clipper with a digital status display and five-hour runtime. It comes with six guard attachments (ranging in size from 3mm to 19mm), a comb, barber cape (the kind that traps hair, not the kind that helps you fly) and other miscellaneous accessories.

I'll be honest: Prior to buying this model, I'd never taken a clipper to my own hair and so I don't know exactly what to look for in a product like this. But this one has 4.8 stars from over 6,800 reviews on Amazon, and I've used it successfully on my own head several times now. So if you're looking for a way to get a trim without breaking the bank or waiting till the vaccine makes its way to you, consider this kit -- and let me know in the comments if you're cutting your hair at home, or waiting it out until the world opens up again.

Read more: How to cut your hair and do your nails at home

This article was previously published. It has been updated with the latest deal.

