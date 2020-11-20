Cut your own hair with this $32 haircut kit because we don't leave home anymore

Limural

I never thought I'd be writing about a haircut kit, much less debating with myself if I should buy one, but these are strange times. The first time I posted a deal about barber clippers I hadn't had a haircut in two months. As the months went by, my appearance started to increasingly track toward "bass player in 1968 psychedelic band," rendering some kind of DIY haircut essential. At the time, these kinds of kits were crazy expensive, and finding one for $75 was a bargain. Thankfully, prices are settling and right now you can get a when you click the product page coupon code and also apply discount code XSFKKSS7 at checkout.

That's over $15 off the regular price of $47 and the lowest we've ever seen this model sell for. The kit includes the wireless clipper with a digital status display and 5-hour runtime. It comes with six guard attachments (ranging in size from 3mm to 19mm), a comb, barber cape (the kind that traps hair, not the kind that helps you fly) and other miscellaneous accessories.

I'll be honest: I've never taken a clipper to my own hair and so I don't know exactly what to look for in a product like this. But this one has 4.8 stars out of over 2,800 reviews on Amazon. So if you're looking for a way to get a trim without breaking the bank or waiting till there's a vaccine, consider this kit -- and let me know in the comments if you're cutting your hair at home, or waiting it out until hair salons and barbershops open up again.

Read more: How to cut your hair and do your nails at home

This article was previously published. It has been updated with the latest deal.

