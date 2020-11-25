Crock-Pot recalls nearly 1 million multicookers due to burn hazard

Screenshot/CNET

Crock-Pot is recalling nearly 1 million of its 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers manufactured by Sunbeam over concerns that the lid may detach while in use, potentially causing burns.

The recall, issued Tuesday, chalks the issue up to a problem in which the small appliance can pressurize even if the lid isn't totally locked, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Sunbeam couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

In a post regarding the recall, Crock-Pot said, "All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards." It also said that it's made two changes: one updating the iconography on the lid as well as the quick reference instructions, and another so that the Crock-Pot won't start unless the lid is secured.

The CPSC said there have been 119 reports of lid detachment resulting in 99 burns, running from first to third degree.

The Crock-Pots in question were made from July 1, 2017, to October 1, 2018, and sold through Walmart, Target, Amazon and other retailers. For more information, you can visit the US Consumer Product Safety Commission's recall page for the product, as well as Crock-Pot's safety notice.

