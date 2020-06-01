A Crock-Pot 8-quart multicooker is just $50 at Best Buy

Deal Savings Price





Not so long ago, we pitted the Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker against the Instant Pot Lux multicooker and it fared well. Crock-Pot's version of the popular nine-in-one kitchen cooker has all the basic functions of an Instant Pot -- saute, steam, pressure cook, slow cook -- but actually executed some things better, like making fluffier rice and including an easy one-touch chili setting that the IP doesn't have.

Right now, you can snag a Crock-Pot 8-quart Multi-Cooker on sale for just $50 (normally $130) from Best Buy. That's $50 cheaper than the same model is currently selling for at Amazon, plus free shipping. Best Buy also has a no-fuss Bella five-cup coffee maker down to $15 and a Nutri Ninja personal blender system for $70 ($30 off). Let's look at all three.

Best Buy / Crock-Pot Pressure cooking allows you to make tender meats like beef stew, brisket and pulled pork in well under an hour. The Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker gets excellent marks in verified purchase reviews and stood up to our own in-depth testing too. If you're curious, the exact same model is $100 at Amazon.

Ninja The beauty of a personal blender like this is how fast and easy it is for you to whip it out, whir up a smoothie and hit the road with both the 18-ounce and 24-ounce blender cups doubling as a drinking vessels with a screw-on drinking lid. Because of that, you'll almost definitely find yourself using it a whole lot more than the big clunky blender and that means more daily fruits and veggies. Score!