A Crock-Pot 8-quart multicooker is just $50 at Best Buy

Not so long ago, we pitted the Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker against the Instant Pot Lux multicooker and it fared well. Crock-Pot's version of the popular nine-in-one kitchen cooker has all the basic functions of an Instant Pot -- saute, steam, pressure cook, slow cook -- but actually executed some things better, like making fluffier rice and including an easy one-touch chili setting that the IP doesn't have.
Right now, you can snag a Crock-Pot 8-quart Multi-Cooker on sale for just $50 (normally $130) from Best Buy. That's $50 cheaper than the same model is currently selling for at Amazon, plus free shipping. Best Buy also has a no-fuss Bella five-cup coffee maker down to $15 and a Nutri Ninja personal blender system for $70 ($30 off). Let's look at all three.
Pressure cooking allows you to make tender meats like beef stew, brisket and pulled pork in well under an hour. The Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker gets excellent marks in verified purchase reviews and stood up to our own in-depth testing too. If you're curious, the exact same model is $100 at Amazon.
The beauty of a personal blender like this is how fast and easy it is for you to whip it out, whir up a smoothie and hit the road with both the 18-ounce and 24-ounce blender cups doubling as a drinking vessels with a screw-on drinking lid. Because of that, you'll almost definitely find yourself using it a whole lot more than the big clunky blender and that means more daily fruits and veggies. Score!
Don't expect bells and whistles with this five-cup coffee maker, but the Bella Pro brew station scores solid marks in more than 250 verified purchase reviews. It's the perfect coffee machine for the office, college dorm or an RV as it won't take up much space and brews just enough but not too much. Brew-pause allows you to snag a cup before it's finished which is essential on those mornings.
