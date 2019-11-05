Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina series headed to Amazon

Critical Role

If you love playing the fantasy role-playing tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons, Critical Role's new adult animated series headed to Amazon Prime Video will get your dices rolling.

Critical Role, a live-action web series that features prominent voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons, has a new animated series The Legend of Vox Machina that will stream exclusively on Amazon. Amazon Studios announced on Tuesday it ordered two seasons of the series -- total of 24 episodes -- to premiere on Prime Video.

Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina will follow a group of second-rate, drunken adventurers on a quest to save the realm from terrifying monsters and dark magical forces, only to discover they have become a family in the process.

The series will star actors Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham, who are reprising their Critical Role roles.

Anna Azarov/Critical Role

The actors will also serve as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Jennifer Muro (Star Wars Forces of Destiny) and more. Excitingly, the series will be produced by Titmouse, the animation production company behind Netflix's Big Mouth and Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures.

In March, the series creators broke the record for the highest-funded television or film project on Kickstarter for an animated special, which caught Amazon's attention and led to the full series. No word yet on when it will arrive on Amazon.