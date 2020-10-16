CNET también está disponible en español.

COVID-19 cases top 8 million in the US

More than one out of every 50 people in the US is known to have or have had COVID-19.

Coronavirus cases surpassed 8 million in the US on Friday.

 Sarah Tew/CNET
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The United States surpassed 8 million cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone puts the US ahead of every other country in terms of total cases. Over 218,000 coronavirus deaths have been reported in the US as well, again setting a record that represents about 20% of total deaths worldwide. 

COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe, infecting nearly 40 million and killing over 1.1 million. Beside the US, India has the highest number of cases, at almost 7.4 million, followed by Brazil on 5.2 million, Russia on 1.4 million and Argentina on almost 950,000 cases. On the other end of the spectrum, some countries like New Zealand have all but eliminated COVID-19 with the number of active infections now at zero.

Experts expect an end to the pandemic will begin once vaccines that prevent against the coronavirus become widely available sometime in 2021

Here's a list of all the symptoms of COVID-19, according to the CDC, as well as a list of places to buy the most popular face masks on sale now.

