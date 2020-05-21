Coronavirus be damned, musicians still reach new fans

This generation of artists and musicians is prepared for this pandemic. "I spent the last 10 years of my life learning how to make recordings in a bedroom," said Anton Patzner, member of Foxtails Brigade. "People would make fun of that for a long time. It didn't seem like the professional way to do it and now all of a sudden, that's how we do things."

Foxtails Brigade

The live music industry has suffered during the coronavirus crisis. There are no concerts. All the major outdoor festivals have been canceled. Bars and nightclubs are shut down. Where does that leave the independent artists and musicians who perform for a living? We've witnessed one of the largest migrations of people to the online world in human history. So how can musicians and performers adapt and survive during this time?

It turns out they were ready for this. Apps such as Patreon, Zoom, YouTube and Facebook Live have become platforms to build an audience and to be creative while making it easy for artists to reach their fans and clients all over the world.

"Like many bands out there, we kind of just decided to get back on the bandwagon of doing live streaming, which we had been experimenting with and doing quite a bit of a couple years ago. Once shelter-in-place happened, it just seemed like the obvious thing to do to still continue playing music," said Laura Weinbach, lead singer and guitarist for Foxtails Brigade.

CNET News producer Stephen Beacham spoke with the two musicians from the San Francisco Bay Area about how they're handling the global pandemic as they continue to build a fan base and be creative in an increasingly unpredictable future.

Don't miss the Foxtails Brigade Live Show on Rushtix May 21 at 7 p.m. PT.

