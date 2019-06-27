Tania González/CNET

With San Diego Comic-Con's 50th anniversary right around the corner, we started thinking about just what we want to see at this year's event that would make it an epic birthday and the best Con ever. Warner Bros. and Adult Swim have officially announced appearances so far, and we expect more news of panels, activations, parties and more in the coming days. Plus, we already have a whole mess of clues from Marvel, Westworld, Game of Thrones and more that will likely appear in sunny SoCal next month.

DC, Warner Bros.

Despite an announcement that we won't see Wonder Woman 1984, and no sign of DC movie panels for Joker, Birds of Prey or Suicide Squad 2, there's still plenty of DC to see in SD.

On Monday, Warner Bros announced it was bringing the world premieres of some shows to SDCC:

Batwoman Elseworlds crossover event last December. Now the series is set to air Sunday, October 6, but first Comic-Con attendees will get a special look at the first episode on Preview Night.

Elseworlds crossover event last December. Now the series is set to air Sunday, October 6, but first Comic-Con attendees will get a special look at the first episode on Preview Night. Pennyworth: Our first look at the origin story of Bruce Wayne's butler before he started caring for the orphan. The show, which airs Sunday, July 28 on Epix, will also have its world premiere on Preview Night.

WB will also air a sneak peek at the Fox fall drama Prodigal Son and the DC Universe's upcoming animated Harley Quinn show.

Warner Brothers is will also be bringing non-DC properties Riverdale, Supernatural and Veronica Mars to San Diego.

Supernatural gets a farewell panel during its usual Sunday Hall H slot and ahead of its final fifteenth season beginning this fall. Riverdale's panel will follow, but no word on who's attending yet. Veronica Mars will debut the first episode of its eight-episode return to Hulu which officially begins July 26.

It's official, your favorite creepy bots will make their way down to San Diego this year alongside other HBO series.

Westworld begins season 3 next year, and hopefully we'll get a broader look at the new... world? we glimpsed in the recent teaser. The Saturday afternoon panel will feature: creators, executive producers and directors Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and cast members Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright.

In addition, the new fantasy show premiering this fall on HBO will make its debut at SDCC. His Dark Materials is based on Philip Pullman's classic Golden Compass British trilogy of novels. That panel will be Thursday late afternoon and feature stars James McAvoy (Lord Asriel), Dafne Keen (Lyra), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby), and Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), in addition to executive producer Jane Tranter.

As for GOT, since the cast's last appearance at SDCC in 2017, we've finished the series, announced a prequel and truthfully gotten very upset about some of the writing.

You'll have a chance to air your grievances at the show's Friday night panel in Hall H. In alphabetical order, the panelists will be: Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Conleth Hill (Varys), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark). Plus creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik will be on stage.

Tania González/CNET

Marvel Studios, Phase 4 plans

While there's been no official confirmation that Marvel Studios will appear, MCU banners have already been spotted around the San Diego Convention Center, at least two big stars are confirmed for the event.

Joe and Anthony Russo will appear "in conversation" on a Hall H panel Friday morning moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub.

Based on comments from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, however, we think more announcements are on their way. In an interview with ComicBook.com, he said we can expect Marvel to announce more on the future of the MCU after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, but was noncommittal on whether Marvel would officially head south. He definitely wasn't sharing what the studio would bring to Comic-Con or to its own D23 event in August:

"We've done it, I think, at least twice already where we've done both ... And if we do both this year we find a way to divvy it up or to do it to give a spin to make each one unique."

Fingers crossed we get more Marvel than the Russos at the Con this year!

Enlarge Image Prime Video

Prime Video: The Expanse

Amazon Prime Video is bringing five properties to Comic-Con this year, the biggest being The Expanse, the fan favorite Amazon saved from cancellation after Syfy cancelled it.

Amazon's also bringing a mega activation, touting a 60,000 square-foot activation located across from the Convention Center and opening to the public Thursday, July 18. The experience will feature glimpses inside the worlds of The Boys, Carnival Row and The Expanse.

Attendees will get a look at Undone, an animated show from the creators of BoJack Horseman during its afternoon panel.

Friday afternoon in Ballroom 20, The Boys panel features cast members including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Elisabeth Shue, and will be moderated by Aisha Tyler. The show is about what would happen if celebrity superheroes had no checks on them and abused their powers. It premieres July 26. Immediately following Boys' panel is the Carnival Row panel. The noir-fantasy stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne and premieres August 30, both of whom will appear at SDCC.

Saturday brings The Expanse and Man in the High Castle panels. The space opera panel will feature series stars Steven Strait, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper. Expect to get a premiere date for the show's fourth season, and maybe even a trailer or teaser for it. The Man in the High Castle panel will feature the shows cast and creators and look behind-the-scenes ahead of the final season.

What we won't see

As mentioned, we aren't getting any Diana Prince, and it's unlikely we'll see Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. Both sad, and a bit unexpected considering the last time WW84 footage was shown to a crowd was Comic-Con last year. Definitely don't expect Battinson, and new Suicide Squad sequel footage is unlikely, but James Gunn does love a good reveal surprise so maybe that one will still materialize.

It's unlikely that Star Wars will sit out the entire event, but it sounds like there certainly won't be a panel. Maybe Disney Plus will bring some of its new shows or originals to the convention though. With D23 just a month later in Anaheim, we're betting we'll get new Rise of Skywalker info and maybe see new footage at that show.

Stay tuned for more updates as the full schedule is released and new shows and properties announce San Diego Comic-Con appearances.